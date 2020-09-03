Man arrested for June Nappanee murder

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Nappanee man has been arrested and charged with murder for a shooting back in June.

Aidan Burkins, 20, is facing charges of murder, attempted murder, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance for his involvement in the June 6 shooting at Meadows Mobile Home Park.

Police found Thomas Campion, 45, of LaPaz dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the early morning hours of June 6.

Another man was treated for non-life threatening injuries at the hospital.

Burkins is being held without bail.

