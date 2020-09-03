Advertisement

Man arrested for June Nappanee murder

Aidan Burkins, 20, is charged with murder for his involvement in a June shooting.
Aidan Burkins, 20, is charged with murder for his involvement in a June shooting.(Elkhart County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Nappanee man has been arrested and charged with murder for a shooting back in June.

Aidan Burkins, 20, is facing charges of murder, attempted murder, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance for his involvement in the June 6 shooting at Meadows Mobile Home Park.

Police found Thomas Campion, 45, of LaPaz dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the early morning hours of June 6.

Another man was treated for non-life threatening injuries at the hospital.

Burkins is being held without bail.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana

Teenage girl hit by drunk driver

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
A fifteen-year-old girl was hit by a drunk driver Wednesday night as she was walking alongside the road.

Indiana

Michigan City investigating four shootings over four days

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michigan City police are investigating four separate shootings over the past four days that left two people injured.

Indiana

Notre Dame reports 3 more cases of coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The school has a 2.2% 7-day positivity rate.

Indiana

Indiana reports 4 more coronavirus deaths, 1,110 new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.4%.

Latest News

Indiana

Man arrested for meth possession in Marshall County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
During a vehicle search, officers found a syringe and a small amount of methamphetamine.

News

Local veterans receives French honor for WWII duties

Updated: 5 hours ago
“The highest honor, the Legion of Honor is going to be bestowed upon two American heroes. I’m sure they will say they are no heroes and that’s how a hero is defined.”

News

Few showers possible with summer-like heat Thursday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Strong winds Thursday behind passing cold front.

News

Three injured when car flips into Dowagiac Creek

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A car was on Marcellus Highway when it left the road and hit a culvert to Dowagiac Creek. The car then flipped upside down in the creek, injuring the driver and two passengers.

News

Deputy’s patrol car hit by vehicle in Niles

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Deputy Nathan Withington was driving on S. 11th Street near Fort Street in Niles when a Chevy Monte Carlo turned into the path of the patrol car, causing a collision

News

March held for Chrisyah Stephens; family asking killer to come forward

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
March held for Chrisyah Stephens; family asking killer to come forward