Indiana State Police investigating inmate death in Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Whitley County Jail.

Tia Lynn Meyers, 32, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was found unresponsive in her cell around 7 a.m. on Aug. 29.

Jail staff and medical staff immediately began life-saving efforts until emergency medical technicians arrived, according to the police.

Meyers was pronounced dead at the jail.

An autopsy has been conducted, including pending toxicology testing.

The investigation is ongoing.

