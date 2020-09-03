Indiana reports 4 more coronavirus deaths, 1,110 new cases

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 4 more coronavirus deaths and 1,110 new cases on Thursday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.4%. (Wednesday: 7.2%) (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,110 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 96,854 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 871 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 16 more coronavirus deaths, 721 new cases were reported.

Monday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 897 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 880 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 1,140 new cases were reported.

Friday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 832 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 5,293 (+77) cases and 96 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 5,702 (+72) cases and 98 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,204 (+10) cases and 31 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,058 (+24) cases and 17 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 910 (+9) cases and 23 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 612 (+9) cases and 11 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 214 (+1) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 208 (+1) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 103 (+3) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

