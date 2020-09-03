Advertisement

Hiura, Peterson HR, Brewers rally, end Tigers' 6-game streak

Peterson provided insurance with a pinch-hit, two-run shot homer in the eighth
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:39 PM EDT
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Keston Hiura and Jace Peterson homered as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat Detroit 8-5, snapping the Tigers’ six-game winning streak. Eric Sogard’s sacrifice fly in the seventh drove in the go-ahead run. Peterson provided insurance with a pinch-hit, two-run shot homer in the eighth.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

