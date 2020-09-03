Advertisement

Goshen football cancels two games after player tests positive for COVID-19

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Goshen High School football team will not play Mishawaka on Friday after a Redhawk student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19.

The Goshen varsity and junior varsity teams will quarantine for 14 days after coming in close contact with the player who tested positive. This means the Redhawks will not play NorthWood next Friday. The Goshen freshman football team will continue to practice since they have not been in close proximity with the varsity and junior varsity teams.

Mishawaka is still looking for an opponent on Friday.

