Four Winds Invitational begins on Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After three months of delays, the Four Winds Invitational is finally going to happen this weekend.

This is the ninth year the invitational has taken place at the Blackthorn Golf Course.

Obviously, this year’s Four Winds Invitational will look different than the previous eight due to the safety protocols and not allowing fans to watch the event, but the goal this weekend remains the same.

“I think we will have some good low scores,” Blackthorn CEO Tim Firestone said. “I think it will be great golf. Ultimately, we are going to create a path and an opportunity for a young lady to further her career on the LPGA Tour next year.”

The Four Winds Invitational starts Friday at the Blackthorn Golf Course and runs through Sunday. The winner’s share of the event will be $22,500.

