Advertisement

Four Winds Invitational begins on Friday

This is the ninth year the invitational has taken place at the Blackthorn Golf Course
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After three months of delays, the Four Winds Invitational is finally going to happen this weekend.

This is the ninth year the invitational has taken place at the Blackthorn Golf Course.

Obviously, this year’s Four Winds Invitational will look different than the previous eight due to the safety protocols and not allowing fans to watch the event, but the goal this weekend remains the same.

“I think we will have some good low scores,” Blackthorn CEO Tim Firestone said. “I think it will be great golf. Ultimately, we are going to create a path and an opportunity for a young lady to further her career on the LPGA Tour next year.”

The Four Winds Invitational starts Friday at the Blackthorn Golf Course and runs through Sunday. The winner’s share of the event will be $22,500.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mlb

Hiura, Peterson HR, Brewers rally, end Tigers’ 6-game streak

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Peterson provided insurance with a pinch-hit, two-run shot homer in the eighth.

Notre Dame

Ben Skowronek adds experience to Notre Dame wide receiving corps

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Wide receiver Ben Skowronek came to South Bend from Northwestern as a graduate transfer back in January.

High School

Goshen football cancels two games after player tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Goshen played its first game last week against South Bend Clay.

High School

Whitmer says she will make a decision on Michigan high school sports “soon”

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
The MHSAA will take Whitmer at her word that a decision will be made soon.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly still has questions about NCAA granting players an extra year of eligibility

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
In a normal year, Division 1 football programs are allowed to have 85 scholarships on the roster.

Sports

Kelly still has questions on extra year of eligibility

Updated: 13 hours ago
Kelly still has questions on extra year of eligibility

Sports

No decision made on high school football in Michigan

Updated: 13 hours ago
No decision made on high school football in Michigan

Sports

Ben Skowronek adds experience to Notre Dame wide receiving corps

Updated: 13 hours ago
Ben Skowronek adds experience to Notre Dame wide receiving corps

Sports

Four Winds Invitational begins on Friday

Updated: 13 hours ago
Four Winds Invitational begins on Friday

Notre Dame

Kelly commends Irish CBs coach Mike Mickens’ communication

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:56 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Mickens played for him from 2005 to 2008 when Kelly was the head coach at Cincinnati.