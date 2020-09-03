Few showers possible with summer-like heat Thursday

TODAY:

Plenty of sunshine through the first half of the day. Highs reach the middle 80s this afternoon with a strong breeze from the SW. Wind gusts up to 30mph possible with the passing of a cold front around 4pm. A few showers possible along this line from 3-7pm.

TONIGHT:

Clearing skies. Still a bit breezy with winds from the NW at 10-15mph. Lows in the upper 50s.

TOMORROW:

Clear skies, dry, pleasant! Highs reach the middle 70s. A picture perfect day. Light westerly wind 5-15mph with gusts possible up to 20mph.

