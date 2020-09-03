Advertisement

Everything you need to know before visting the Niles Scream Park this season

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Screaming is the way most people leave the Niles Scream Park, but for the first time since the park opened back in 1974, owner Pete Karlowicz says scaring people this year will have to come at a different cost.

“The most important difference for people is they just have been showing up for 46 years, just showing up and having fun. This year, we want them to have fun, but they can’t just show up,” Karlowicz says.

The reason why -- the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, patrons will have to make a reservation, get their temperatures taken, and wear a mask as a part of their safety plan.

“If you didn’t have a mask, we would provide you with one free of charge,” Karlowicz says.

Once initial safety precautions are complete, patrons will then go through security, who will check to remove any prohibited items.

“As soon as you are finished with that, you proceed to the the ticketing area where you get your ticket and then you actually then get to move into the attraction,” Karlowicz says.

Once inside, Karlowicz says besides getting scared, patrons must do three things.

“You have to remain one zombie apart, and the other thing is to please frequently use the hand sanitizer, while wearing your mask the whole time.”

As for staff, some of them will be wearing red Niles Scream Park Clean Team jackets, making sure patrons are staying safe and sanitized.

“If a person says I don’t want to wear a mask, then please don’t come to the park this year. We are not going to allow people to come unless they are wearing a mask.”

The Niles Scream Park will be hosting a media night next Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Opening night will be on Friday, September 11th. To make reservations, visit the Niles Scream Park website or click here.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

GOP, Dems struggle to compromise on coronavirus stimulus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Republicans and Democrats are struggling to find compromise on another COVID-stimulus funding package.

Coronavirus

99-year-old COVID-19 patient released from hospital in Texas, days before 100th birthday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
When she was admitted to the hospital, staff and caregivers were concerned for her because of her age.

Coronavirus

’The Batman’ shoot suspended after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A member of production on “The Batman” has tested positive for COVID-19 and the U.K shoot has been temporarily suspended.

Coronavirus

COVID patient recovers, leaves hospital days before 100th birthday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Anna Jo Thomas was released from Covenant Health in Lubbock, Texas after being hospitalized with COVID-19. She was hospitalized for a week and was sent home with a large celebration and a cake ahead of her 100th birthday later in the month.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Tyson Foods to open medical clinics at some meat plants

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Springdale, Arkansas-based company, which processes about 20% of all beef, pork and chicken in the U.S., said its plan to open the clinics near its plants was in the works before the coronavirus struck this year, but that they will undoubtedly help the company respond to the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Fauci: COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. ‘unlikely, not impossible’

Updated: 5 hours ago
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he doubts it can happen that quickly.

Coronavirus

Fauci: 'Would not hesitate' to get COVID vaccine

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he "would not hesitate for a moment" to get a COVID-19 vaccine, if it proves to be both safe and effective.

Coronavirus

Fauci: COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 'unlikely, not impossible'

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Having a COVID-19 vaccine by October is “unlikely, not impossible,” Dr. Anthony Fauci says.

National

No kissing, wear mask during sex, Canada’s chief medical officer suggests

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said it’s best to stop kissing and suggests people wear a mask to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Jobless claims fall to 881,000 but layoffs remain elevated

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of laid-off Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a still-elevated 881,000 last week, evidence that the viral pandemic keeps forcing many businesses to slash jobs.