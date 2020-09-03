Everything you need to know before visting the Niles Scream Park this season

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Screaming is the way most people leave the Niles Scream Park, but for the first time since the park opened back in 1974, owner Pete Karlowicz says scaring people this year will have to come at a different cost.

“The most important difference for people is they just have been showing up for 46 years, just showing up and having fun. This year, we want them to have fun, but they can’t just show up,” Karlowicz says.

The reason why -- the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, patrons will have to make a reservation, get their temperatures taken, and wear a mask as a part of their safety plan.

“If you didn’t have a mask, we would provide you with one free of charge,” Karlowicz says.

Once initial safety precautions are complete, patrons will then go through security, who will check to remove any prohibited items.

“As soon as you are finished with that, you proceed to the the ticketing area where you get your ticket and then you actually then get to move into the attraction,” Karlowicz says.

Once inside, Karlowicz says besides getting scared, patrons must do three things.

“You have to remain one zombie apart, and the other thing is to please frequently use the hand sanitizer, while wearing your mask the whole time.”

As for staff, some of them will be wearing red Niles Scream Park Clean Team jackets, making sure patrons are staying safe and sanitized.

“If a person says I don’t want to wear a mask, then please don’t come to the park this year. We are not going to allow people to come unless they are wearing a mask.”

The Niles Scream Park will be hosting a media night next Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Opening night will be on Friday, September 11th. To make reservations, visit the Niles Scream Park website or click here.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.