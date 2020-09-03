Deputy’s patrol car hit by vehicle in Niles

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A Berrien County Sheriff’s Deputy is recovering after his patrol car was hit by another vehicle.

Deputy Nathan Withington was driving on S. 11th Street near Fort Street in Niles shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. That’s when a Chevy Monte Carlo turned into the path of the patrol car, causing a collision. The Monte Carlo went on to crash into a utility pole.

The driver, 55-year-old John Paterson of Niles, was cited for the incident.

Both Deputy Withington and Paterson were taken by ambulance to Lakeland Niles for treatment of minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

