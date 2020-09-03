Cooler air moving in

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - COOLER AIR COMING... A cool front moves through before 8pm this evening...a few spots could get a brief shower or sprinkle, but most of us will stay dry. Then cooler air moves in for Friday and most of Saturday. I expect lots of sunshine Friday, with skies becoming sunny, after a few clouds, on Saturday. The next batch of cooler air is looking slower, so I’m shifting the days with highs in the 60s to Thursday and Friday, meaning it will be warmer early in the week. We have a chance for a shower or storm later Sunday and Labor Day. Then, there is still a good chance to get some showers through the middle of the week...

Tonight: Shower in a couple spots very early, otherwise clearing and cooler. Low: 55, Wind: NW 7-14

Friday: Lots of sunshine, breezy and rather cool. High: 74, Wind: NW 9-18

Friday night: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 53

Saturday: Slight chance of a shower north early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny. High: 77

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.