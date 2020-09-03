Advertisement

Cooler air moving in

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - COOLER AIR COMING... A cool front moves through before 8pm this evening...a few spots could get a brief shower or sprinkle, but most of us will stay dry. Then cooler air moves in for Friday and most of Saturday. I expect lots of sunshine Friday, with skies becoming sunny, after a few clouds, on Saturday. The next batch of cooler air is looking slower, so I’m shifting the days with highs in the 60s to Thursday and Friday, meaning it will be warmer early in the week. We have a chance for a shower or storm later Sunday and Labor Day. Then, there is still a good chance to get some showers through the middle of the week...

Tonight: Shower in a couple spots very early, otherwise clearing and cooler. Low: 55, Wind: NW 7-14

Friday: Lots of sunshine, breezy and rather cool. High: 74, Wind: NW 9-18

Friday night: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 53

Saturday: Slight chance of a shower north early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny. High: 77

DRIER AIR ARRIVES... That means some pretty nice weather, overall, for the next 3 days! Lots of sunshine and low humidity. It will be warm, but not too humid, on Thursday ahead of a cool front. That front could bring a shower in spots late in the afternoon, but it dries down and cools down again right behind it. Another chance for a shower or thunderstorm Sunday, with a shower possible on Labor Day. Most of Sunday and Monday will be dry and mild, though. Cooler air expected next week, along with times of light rain. **Caution** One of the 2 main computer models just flip flopped on the cool, wet, weather next week...showing warm and dry. Sometimes a model will flip back, and other times, it ends up being correct. So for now, I'll stick with the cooler and wet weather for next week...

WET EVENING... We could have used this a couple weeks ago, but we'll take it when we can get it, of course. I'm talking about rain. Everybody will get at least some rain, and the vast majority of us will get at least a quarter to half on inch...with some areas getting over an inch. A few spots could still see a lingering shower early Wednesday, but then we're dry through Saturday and probably Sunday. A slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm later Sunday, with showers possible on Labor Day. Then we're looking at very cool, and wet, period of weather for the rest of next week...

