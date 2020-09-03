Advertisement

Ben Skowronek adds experience to Notre Dame wide receiving corps

Wide receiver Ben Skowronek came to South Bend from Northwestern as a graduate transfer back in January
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fort Wayne area has produced several Notre Dame football stars including linebackers Jaylon Smith and Drue Tranquill.

This season, there is another Fort Wayne native on the Notre Dame football roster, and he hopes to make a big difference this season.

Wide receiver Ben Skowronek came to South Bend from Northwestern as a graduate transfer back in January.

He is the most experienced wide receiver on the Notre Dame roster right now, and Brian Kelly thinks he can make an impact for the Fighting Irish this year.

“[Skowronek’s] been a great addition,” Kelly said. “He’s physically conditioned, he’s done a really good job of really buying into our culture and the way we do things. he has spent a lot of time with Ian, so that’s helped. There’s still growth there when it comes to continuing to be on the same page, but he’s a great addition, no doubt.”

The first time we can see Skowronek take the field is in 10 days when Notre Dame plays Duke in the season opener on September 12th.

