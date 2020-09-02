Advertisement

Why St. Joseph County residents are paying extra in leaf pick-up costs

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The economic hit of the coronavirus pandemic has trickled to Indiana counties, including St. Joseph County where residents will have share the cost of leaf pick-up - that is, if they want their leaves collected this season.

“We’re getting hammered, in terms of revenue loss at the county level,” said Mike Hamann, Auditor for St. Joseph County. “We budgeted, initially, about $1.7 million dollars for leaf pick-up, but we’re going to burn through $4-5 million dollars of our reserves because of the lack of revenue.”

Generally, the St. Joseph County leaf pick-up program is tax funded. Income taxes are one source of revenue. But in 2020, fewer people are working due to the pandemic, thus constraining the money that normally is allocated toward leaf pick-up, according to Hamann. To dissuade people from leaf burning and to provide a stopgap, county officials contracted with St. Joe Recycling for the upcoming leaf pick-up season.

However, taxpayers who want their leaves collected will pay the company for up to five passes, including one in the spring, weather-permitting. Depending on leaf density, current prices range from $69 to $219. Costs increase for sign-ups after September 30th.

The county contribution is almost $350,000.

“Probably some people are a little concerned with, ’Yeah, I have to spend money.’ Well, we’re sorry. We can’t spend the money that we’ve had,” explained County Commissioner Dr. Deb Fleming (R-District 3).

Fleming believes the program for the 2020-2021 is better than what has been available to residents in previous years when only two passes happened in the fall. None occurred in the spring.

District 2 County Commissioner Dave Thomas, a Democrat, called the leaf pick-up program a “waste of money” and unfair.

“It all seems to benefit certain neighborhoods, which seems like another example of the rich and famous exploiting the poor and average person,” voiced Thomas.

If there needs to be a leaf pick-up program, Thomas would rather see the model that used to exist in the 2000s.

“It must be done in-house like it used to be. That’s the only time citizens were happy, when you had Teamster drivers working on the Highway Department, picking up the county leaves. There was never an extra charge for that, and there was hardly any complaints,” Thomas said.

Hamann said he wishes residents didn’t have to pay for leaf pick-up, especially this year.

“Ideally, government would be funded to the extent we provide these basic services, and [in] my judgment, leaf pick-up to prevent leaf burning is a basic service. At least we’re not getting rid of [the leaf pick-up program] entirely,” Hamann said.

Thomas tells 16 News Now extraneous costs for the leaf pick-up program (e.g. truck fuel costs, tipping fees to discard the leaves) could total $350,000. Hamann countered that figure, estimating additional costs will be roughly $80,000.

