Whitmer says she will make a decision on Michigan high school sports “soon”

The MHSAA will take Whitmer at her word that a decision will be made soon
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - The MHSAA has started to consider a plan that allows football to be played this fall.

The only hold up is an executive order from Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

On Wednesday, Whitmer said she has not made a decision on fall sports yet but expects to make a decision soon.

But she did have a comment on the MHSAA deciding to move forward with football, and then to put the decision in her hands.

“I think that there are leaders in various roles that are struggling to figure out what the right thing to do is,” Whitmer said. “The science is incredibly important that we stay focused on that. That we work together. I think that crises really reveal peoples true character it’s been said and I think we see that happening.”

Whitmer says her mail goal is to keep athletes, their families and their educators safe.

The MHSAA released a response saying they have expressed urgency in their decision for the students, staff and their families. The MHSAA will take Whitmer at her word that a decision will be made soon.

