Two wanted in Elkhart robbery

Elkhart police have issued warrants for Felicia Ware and Antrell Omar regarding a robbery.
Elkhart police have issued warrants for Felicia Ware and Antrell Omar regarding a robbery.(Elkhart PD)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart police have issued warrants for Felicia Ware and Antrell Omar regarding a robbery.

Police say the robbery took place on June 29 at 418 W. Franklin St.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts or believes they may have seen Felicia Ware or Antrell Omar, please contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or email tips to tips@elkhartpolice.org.

