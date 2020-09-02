Tony Dungy will join the TV broadcast for Notre Dame football games on NBC

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - NBC’s Mike Tirico will have a new broadcast partner for Notre Dame football games in 2020.

Hall of Famer and Super Bowl winning coach Tony Dungy will be in the booth alongside Tirico on Saturdays at Notre Dame Stadium in the fall. Dungy has appeared on NBC’s Football Night in America ever since he retired as the Indianapolis Colts head coach in 2009. Dungy will continue to provide NFL coverage for NBC on Sundays as well.

Doug Flutie will also be a part of a select number of Notre Dame football broadcasts. He will join Notre Dame alum Jac Collinsworth for the pre-game, halftime and postgame shows.

Kathryn Tappen will be back for her seventh season covering the Fighting Irish on the sidelines.

2020 marks the 30th season Notre Dame football has been broadcasted on NBC.

