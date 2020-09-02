Advertisement

Tigers trounce Brewers 12-1, but Jones fractures his hand

Surprising Detroit moved back above .500 at 17-16, but it lost starting outfielder JaCoby Jones to a fractured left hand
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Victor Reyes had four hits and five RBIs, and the Detroit Tigers pounded the Milwaukee Brewers 12-1 for their sixth straight victory. Surprising Detroit moved back above .500 at 17-16, but it lost starting outfielder JaCoby Jones to a fractured left hand. Jones was hit by a pitch from Phil Bickford in the eighth inning in the reliever’s big league debut. Reyes hit an RBI single in the fourth, a two-run homer in the sixth and a two-run double in the eighth. He also singled in the third. Christian Yelich homered for Milwaukee.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Notre Dame

Kelly commends Irish CBs coach Mike Mickens’ communication

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Mickens played for him from 2005 to 2008 when Kelly was the head coach at Cincinnati.

High School

South Bend Washington alum Gehrig Dieter receives his Super Bowl Ring

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
South Bend’s Super Bowl Champ now has his Super Bowl ring.

Notre Dame

Tony Dungy will join the TV broadcast for Notre Dame football games on NBC

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
2020 marks the 30th season Notre Dame football has been broadcasted on NBC.

Notre Dame

Kyren Williams emerges as “top back” for the Fighting Irish

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
With just 11 days until game day, Brian Kelly thinks Williams is his top dog at running back.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football players heightened their awareness once campus moved to online learning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly says his football team has been taking the pandemic very seriously, especially under his watch when they stepped foot on campus back in June.

Notre Dame

Kelly says Notre Dame is not losing home field advantage even with less fans on game day

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Notre Dame will have only students, faculty and staff, and families of players in the stands.

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly says his team will be ready to play Duke in the season opener

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Despite the inconsistency when it comes to practicing, Kelly believes his team will be conditioned and ready to roll against Duke.

Sports

Kelly: Notre Dame will still have home field advantage

Updated: 12 hours ago
Kelly: Notre Dame will still have home field advantage

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly confident in Irish quarterback connection

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:09 AM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
While the weapons may look different, the core of Notre Dame’s offense remains intact.

Mlb

Robert hits 3-run HR in 10th, White Sox beat Royals 5-2

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT
|
By Andrew Seligman
Prized rookie Luis Robert hit his first game-ending homer, a three-run drive in the 10th inning that gave the Chicago White Sox a 5-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.