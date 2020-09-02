Tigers trounce Brewers 12-1, but Jones fractures his hand

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Victor Reyes had four hits and five RBIs, and the Detroit Tigers pounded the Milwaukee Brewers 12-1 for their sixth straight victory. Surprising Detroit moved back above .500 at 17-16, but it lost starting outfielder JaCoby Jones to a fractured left hand. Jones was hit by a pitch from Phil Bickford in the eighth inning in the reliever’s big league debut. Reyes hit an RBI single in the fourth, a two-run homer in the sixth and a two-run double in the eighth. He also singled in the third. Christian Yelich homered for Milwaukee.

