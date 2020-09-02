Advertisement

St. Mary’s College students donate thousands to The CASIE Center

By Monica Murphy
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Students at Saint Mary’s College donated $7,000 to The CASIE Center in South Bend.

The Saint Mary’s College Investment Club had left over money from last school year and wanted to give back to the community.

For years, The CASIE Center has provided comprehensive assessments and a safe environment for children who have been abused.

“So we looked around a lot for local charities in South Bend and considering the circumstances of the pandemic, we really thought The CASIE Center would benefit from our donation,” said Saint Mary’s College student Ashley Maul.

The director of The CASIE Center says this donation will help cover extra costs they have had during the pandemic.

