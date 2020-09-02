South Bend Washington alum Gehrig Dieter receives his Super Bowl Ring

Advertisement

South Bend’s Super Bowl Champ now has his Super Bowl ring.(Dieter Family)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former South Bend Washington football star and current Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Gehrig Dieter received his Super Bowl ring on Tuesday night.

The ring features 10 1/2 carats of gemstones, including 255 diamonds and 26 rubies.

On the side, you can see Dieter’s last name along with his number, 12. On that same side of the ring, it also features the Chiefs’ season motto, “Be great.”

Dieter has been in the Chiefs organization over the past three seasons. He played in two games during Kansas City’s Super Bowl run last season. Dieter will begin his fourth season with the Chiefs this fall.

