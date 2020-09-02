Silver Alert issued for 82-year-old man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fort Wayne police are looking for Larry Wayne Jackson, 82.

Read the full alert below:

The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Larry Wayne Jackson, an 82 year white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 187 pounds, gray hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing a Marine Corps cap, red t-shirt and blue jeans, and driving a white 2004 GMC Canyon Truck with Indiana plate D808DZ.

Larry is missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana which is 126 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 8:45 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Larry Wayne Jackson, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.

