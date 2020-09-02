Advertisement

School City of Mishawaka announces Phase 2 of reopening plan

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - School City of Mishawaka announces Phase 2 of its reopening plan,

Phase 2 includes the option to bring students back for traditional in-person learning.

Starting Sept. 21, elementary students will be able to do in-person learning five days a week, with procedures and social distancing guidelines in place.

Starting Oct. 5, secondary students will begin a hybrid instruction that will have both in-person learning and virtual learning.

That will also be five days a week.

And of course, if students and parents still don’t feel comfortable with heading back to in-person learning, they can still do the full virtual learning experience.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Bright boy needs adoptive family

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
12-year-old Donny is a typical kid with high aspirations.

Parent's Playbook

Kosciusko County community leaders using research to analyse COVID-19 impact on return to school

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Jack Springgate
Kosciusko County Health officials are looking at data from the past few weeks to see how schools are handling students being back at school during the pandemic.

Parent's Playbook

Parent’s Playbook: St. Joseph, Michigan

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
A closer look at St. Joseph, Michigan schools and their Sept. 8 start date.

Community

New ‘900 JCKSN’ condos starting construction near downtown Elkhart

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT
|
By Jack Springgate
This marks the beginning of an eleven-month construction project for the 12 condo units.

Latest News

Parent's Playbook

Parent’s Playbook - Brandywine

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
In fact, Monday is the first day back for Brandywine.

Parent's Playbook

Parent’s Playbook - Lakeshore

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Tricia Sloma talked with Lakeshore Superintendent Phil Freeman about the learning options.

Community

Man with kidney failure fighting to keep decade-long hot dog business alive

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
|
By Ibrahim Samra
After discovering he had kidney failure, loyal customers set up a GoFundMe page for Ron Simons, owner of Ron's River Dogs in Elkhart, to help keep decade-long hot dog business going.

Call For Action

Michiana volunteers and employees hit the road to assist in natural disaster recovery efforts

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT
|
By Jack Springgate
16 News Now spoke with Northern Indiana’s Red Cross Director, who says their volunteers will focus on sheltering people who’ve lost their homes and making sure they’re taken care of once they arrive.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Future superhero seeks family

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Like most 8-year-old boys, Brayden loves action heroes. He’s full of energy and imagination but could use a different kind of hero in his life.

Community

Mishawaka High School students build Habitat for Humanity Homes for credit

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
|
By Jack Springgate
A Mishawaka High School student says he's struggled to learn in the typical classroom setting, but hen he comes out here to build homes for his building trades class, he says he's a model student.