School City of Mishawaka announces Phase 2 of reopening plan

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - School City of Mishawaka announces Phase 2 of its reopening plan,

Phase 2 includes the option to bring students back for traditional in-person learning.

Starting Sept. 21, elementary students will be able to do in-person learning five days a week, with procedures and social distancing guidelines in place.

Starting Oct. 5, secondary students will begin a hybrid instruction that will have both in-person learning and virtual learning.

That will also be five days a week.

And of course, if students and parents still don’t feel comfortable with heading back to in-person learning, they can still do the full virtual learning experience.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.