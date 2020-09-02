Notre Dame reports 2 new coronavirus cases
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Notre Dame is reporting 2 more cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday
There have been 591 (+2) positive cases from 7,659 (+428) total tests since August 3.
The school has a 2.5% 7-day positivity rate.
Those positive tests include 554 undergraduates, 31 graduate students and 5 employees.
At the beginning of the school year, Notre Dame launched a COVID-19 dashboard that provides data on coronavirus testing for students.
Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.