Notre Dame reports 2 new coronavirus cases

The school has a 2.5% 7-day positivity rate.
The school has a 2.5% 7-day positivity rate.(ND.EDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Notre Dame is reporting 2 more cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

There have been 591 (+2) positive cases from 7,659 (+428) total tests since August 3.

The school has a 2.5% 7-day positivity rate.

Those positive tests include 554 undergraduates, 31 graduate students and 5 employees.

At the beginning of the school year, Notre Dame launched a COVID-19 dashboard that provides data on coronavirus testing for students.

