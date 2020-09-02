Notre Dame reports 2 new coronavirus cases

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Notre Dame is reporting 2 more cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

There have been 591 (+2) positive cases from 7,659 (+428) total tests since August 3.

The school has a 2.5% 7-day positivity rate.

Those positive tests include 554 undergraduates, 31 graduate students and 5 employees.

At the beginning of the school year, Notre Dame launched a COVID-19 dashboard that provides data on coronavirus testing for students.

