Michigan reports 524 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths

Michigan coronavirus
Michigan coronavirus(WLUC/MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 524 more coronavirus cases and 14 new deaths on Wednesday.

There have been at least 6,509 deaths and 103,710 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Tuesday: 15* more coronavirus deaths, 718 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced Tuesday includes 8 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. See cumulative data page for more information.

Monday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 451 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 21 more coronavirus deaths, 799 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today includes 7 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Friday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 741 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 16 more coronavirus deaths, 758 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today include 15 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Berrien County has had 70 (+0) deaths and 1,442 (+1) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 16 (+0) deaths and 417 (+5) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 11 (+0) deaths and 596 (+0) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

