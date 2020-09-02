Medical Moment: Cough drops and COVID-19

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Can a cough drop be the latest tool in the fight against COVID-19?

These researchers say it’s nothing to sneeze at.

More details, next in the medical moment.

A recent warning from more than 200 scientists say that COVID-19 may be more infectious than previously thought.

They state that COVID-19 can be transmitted through the air by particles that can linger for hours.

Now a team of researchers have found a solution to these aerosols and it all starts with changing the way people spit.

Martie Salt has the details.

The team is hoping to make this product available to the public by the end of this year.

They received a $200,000 National Science Foundation Rapid Response research award to make that possible.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.