Local police officer, bystander recognized for saving man’s life

By Monica Murphy
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) -

New Carlisle Police Officer Jess Fisher and bystander Brian Smith were recognized at a town hall meeting Tuesday for their heroic efforts, after pulling a man from a burning car.

About two weeks ago, 22-year-old Alex Rhodes went off the road, crashed into a house, and the vehicle quickly caught on fire.

“I am an EMT so I pictured what it looked like already in my head, the scene, and I just imagined him in the car and I prayed that he was okay,” said mother Rae Baker.

“Brian Smith who was passing by noticed an unfolding tragedy. He quickly moved to help the trapped occupant. Officer Jess Fisher was the first arriving police officer. Together they were able to pull the occupant from the vehicle,” said a firefighter during the meeting.

Smith and Officer Fisher were recognized with plaques and certificates for their “bravery and life-saving efforts.”

“I’d do it again, being an ex-firemen...you’re a full-time firemen...You’re on it, twenty-four seven. It’s in your blood for life,” Smith said.

“I don’t feel like a hero. I am just doing my job, but I mean it does feel good to be appreciated for what we do on a daily basis...I take a personal connection with people when I do this job, so to see that he is doing good, and being able to talk to him after the fact is very good,” Fisher said.

Rhodes is being treated at a Fort Wayne hospital, and while his mom said he is improving, it will be a long road ahead.

