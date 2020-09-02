Kyren Williams emerges as “top back” for the Fighting Irish

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In 2019, running back Kyren Williams ran the ball only four times in the first four games of the season.

Now, with just 11 days until game day, Brian Kelly thinks Williams is his top dog at running back.

Earlier in camp, Kelly says Williams has matured and physically transformed his body from his first year to his second year as a college running back. Kelly says that transformation has made a huge difference in Williams’ game.

So for right now, Kelly believes Kyren Williams is RB1 for the Fighting Irish.

“Kyren Williams has really emerged as somebody that we feel right now has gained an advantage as the top back right now,” Kelly said. “Now, he’s going to require some assistance at that position from a number of other guys; we’re not going to feature just one back. But [Williams]’ done a great job.”

Kelly did go on to say C’Bo Flemister, Chris Tyree, Jahmir Smith and Jafar Armstrong will all see time at running back, but what Williams has been doing has been impressive.

Kelly also says sophomores Osita Ekwonu and Kendall Abdur-Rahman both have changed their positions from linebacker and wide receiver, respectively, to running back.

