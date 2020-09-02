Advertisement

Kelly commends Irish CBs coach Mike Mickens’ communication

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There are just 11 days from the start of the 2020 Notre Dame football season.

The season will look different, there’s no doubt. But the football on defense could look a little different for the Fighting Irish because of one of the additions to the coaching staff.

Mike Mickens was hired as the corner backs coach back in March before the pandemic took over America. Mickens knows Kelly quite well. Mickens played for him from 2005 to 2008 when Kelly was the head coach at Cincinnati.

Kelly likes how Mickens communicates and brings intensity through repetition with the cornerbacks. Kelly believes Mickens has made great progress improving several young players in the Notre Dame secondary.

“I really like [Mickens], Kelly said. “I like the way he teaches. He’s got a great style that is unique in a sense that he’s a really good communicator in terms of what he wants from you every snap. When I say every snap, I don’t necessarily mean every scrimmage snap, I mean every rep. Every single practice rep there is some form of communication as to what he wants from you. There is a lot of dialogue. There is a lot of teaching but we’re moving as well.”

We’ll get to see how Mickens teaching translates on the field for the first time on September 12th when the Fighting Irish welcome in Duke to Notre Dame Stadium for the season opener.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 PM on WNDU.

