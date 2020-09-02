ISP investigating inmate death at St. Joseph County Jail
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating an inmate death at the St. Joseph County Jail on Wednesday morning.
Staff found an inmate unresponsive at 8:40 a.m. in the medical isolation unit of the jail.
Medical personnel and staff began life-saving efforts to the inmate. EMTs arrived at 8:57 a.m. The inmates was pronounced dead at 9:09 a.m.
The inmate was arrested earlier this morning and booked.
Indiana State Police are investigating the death.
Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.