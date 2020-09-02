Advertisement

Indiana reports 13 more coronavirus deaths. 871 new cases

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.2%.
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.2%.(ISDH)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 13 more coronavirus deaths and 871 new cases on Wednesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.2%. (Tuesday: 6.7%) (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,106 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 95,750 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Tuesday: 16 more coronavirus deaths, 721 new cases were reported.

Monday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 897 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 880 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 1,140 new cases were reported.

Friday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 832 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 1,164 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 5,216 (+36) cases and 96 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 5,631 (+22) cases and 98 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,194 (+6) cases and 31 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,035 (+0) cases and 17 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 901 (+6) cases and 23 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 603 (+3) cases and 11 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 213 (+1) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 207 (+0) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 100 (+0) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana

Notre Dame reports 2 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The school has a 2.5% 7-day positivity rate.

Indiana

ISP investigating inmate death at St. Joseph County Jail

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Staff found an inmate unresponsive at 8:40 a.m. in the medical isolation unit of the jail.

Indiana

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg launches podcast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The new podcast will be called “The Deciding Decade” and will be released by iHeartMedia.

Indiana

Indiana moves student count to delay school funding question

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Casey Smith
The Indiana State Board of Education approved a method to maintain funding for schools reopening virtually this fall after warnings of possible cuts from lawmakers last month.

Latest News

News

Grilling tips for Labor Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
Chef Drew Sachau at Jesus Latin Grill & Tequila Bar gave us some grilling tips for the big holiday.

News

Becoming less humid through the day Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Becoming less humid and dry Wednesday. Temperatures near normal for early September.

News

Local police officer, bystander recognized for saving man’s life

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
Local police officer, bystander recognized for saving man’s life

News

16 News Now says ‘thank you’ and ‘farewell’ to Eric Walton

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Photojournalist and courtroom artist Eric Walton is retiring.

News

Saying thank you and farewell to Eric Walton

Updated: 18 hours ago
Saying thank you and farewell to Eric Walton

News

Principal calls for action after school’s second student death to gunfire in two weeks

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
Dr. Libby Wilson, principal of Muessel Elementary in South Bend, says she cannot believe she is having to say goodbye to yet another one of her students after losing a nine-year-old student in an accidental shooting just two weeks ago.