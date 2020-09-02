Indiana reports 13 more coronavirus deaths. 871 new cases

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 13 more coronavirus deaths and 871 new cases on Wednesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.2%. (Tuesday: 6.7%) (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,106 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 95,750 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Tuesday: 16 more coronavirus deaths, 721 new cases were reported.

Monday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 897 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 880 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 1,140 new cases were reported.

Friday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 832 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 1,164 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 5,216 (+36) cases and 96 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 5,631 (+22) cases and 98 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,194 (+6) cases and 31 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,035 (+0) cases and 17 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 901 (+6) cases and 23 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 603 (+3) cases and 11 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 213 (+1) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 207 (+0) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 100 (+0) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

