Indiana moves student count to delay school funding question

(KOSA)
By Casey Smith
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana State Board of Education approved a method to maintain funding for schools reopening virtually this fall after warnings of possible cuts from lawmakers last month.

The unanimously approved plan allows the state to use data from the last student count in February to determine whether schools should receive full funding for their students, regardless of whether those students are receiving instruction virtually or in the classroom this semester.

School budgets won’t be penalized for students learning virtually this fall, as long as the students weren’t enrolled in a full-time virtual education program on the last enrollment count day.

