Advertisement

Hotel Elkhart joining Hilton family

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Hotel Elkhart will join the Hilton family of hotels as a member of the upscale Tapestry Collection.

Hotel Elkhart was originally constructed as a hotel in 1923.

The building functioned as a hotel until the early 1970s and then was utilized as an office building and apartment complex.

It has also housed several different restaurants and retail spaces over the years.

Once renovations are complete, the Hotel Elkhart will include a new brewpub on the first floor, and 93 curated guest rooms.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Clearing up COVID-19 death count misconceptions

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Megan Smedley
Dr. Box also says it’s because of co-morbidities that officials in Indiana are very careful when it comes to counting a coronavirus death.

News

Clearing up COVID-19 death count misconceptions

Updated: 16 minutes ago
This past weekend “6%” was trending on social media because of a CDC report that said 6% of COVID-19 deaths are strictly from the coronavirus.

Forecast

Drier air dominates for a while

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
DRIER AIR ARRIVES... That means some pretty nice weather, overall, for the next 3 days! Lots of sunshine and low humidity. It will be warm, but not too humid, on Thursday ahead of a cool front. That front could bring a shower in spots late in the afternoon, but it dries down and cools down again right behind it. Another chance for a shower or thunderstorm Sunday, with a shower possible on Labor Day. Most of Sunday and Monday will be dry and mild, though. Cooler air expected next week, along with times of light rain. **Caution** One of the 2 main computer models just flip flopped on the cool, wet, weather next week...showing warm and dry. Sometimes a model will flip back, and other times, it ends up being correct. So for now, I'll stick with the cooler and wet weather for next week...

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Cough drops and COVID-19

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Can a cough drop be the latest tool in the fight against COVID-19?

Latest News

News

Indiana moves student count to delay school funding question

Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Indiana State Board of Education approved a method to maintain funding for schools reopening virtually this fall after warnings of possible cuts from lawmakers last month.

News

Resilient foster child with big dreams enrolls at Grace College

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Grace College welcomed students back to campus this fall and unveiled this year’s campus theme: journey. That word really resonated with an incoming freshman, whose own journey has been full of challenges.

Alert Bar

Silver Alert issued for 82-year-old man

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Fort Wayne police are looking for Larry Wayne Jackson, 82.

Indiana

Two wanted in Elkhart robbery

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Elkhart police have issued warrants for Felicia Ware and Antrell Omar regarding a robbery.

Indiana

Notre Dame reports 2 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The school has a 2.5% 7-day positivity rate.

Indiana

Indiana reports 13 more coronavirus deaths. 871 new cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.2%.