Hotel Elkhart joining Hilton family

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Hotel Elkhart will join the Hilton family of hotels as a member of the upscale Tapestry Collection.

Hotel Elkhart was originally constructed as a hotel in 1923.

The building functioned as a hotel until the early 1970s and then was utilized as an office building and apartment complex.

It has also housed several different restaurants and retail spaces over the years.

Once renovations are complete, the Hotel Elkhart will include a new brewpub on the first floor, and 93 curated guest rooms.

