Grilling tips for Labor Day

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - As Labor Day weekend quickly approaches, you may be planning on grilling for family or friends.

Chef Drew Sachau at Jesus Latin Grill and Tequila Bar gave some grilling tips for the big holiday on 16 Morning News Now.

He says it all starts with making sure your grill is at the right temperature.

If you’re looking to grill some veggies, make sure you cut them into larger pieces to avoid over-cooking.

And when it’s time to throw the meat on the grill, Chef Drew says quality is more important than quantity.

“When it comes to steak, I tell people to buy quality steak to begin with,” he said. “If it’s quality beef, really all you need is simple salt and pepper.”

If you plan on grilling other types of beef like a hanger steak, Chef Drew recommends marinating it ahead of time.