Advertisement

Grilling tips for Labor Day

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - As Labor Day weekend quickly approaches, you may be planning on grilling for family or friends.

Chef Drew Sachau at Jesus Latin Grill and Tequila Bar gave some grilling tips for the big holiday on 16 Morning News Now.

He says it all starts with making sure your grill is at the right temperature.

If you’re looking to grill some veggies, make sure you cut them into larger pieces to avoid over-cooking.

And when it’s time to throw the meat on the grill, Chef Drew says quality is more important than quantity.

“When it comes to steak, I tell people to buy quality steak to begin with,” he said. “If it’s quality beef, really all you need is simple salt and pepper.”

If you plan on grilling other types of beef like a hanger steak, Chef Drew recommends marinating it ahead of time.

Latest News

Indiana

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg launches podcast

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The new podcast will be called “The Deciding Decade” and will be released by iHeartMedia.

Indiana

Indiana moves student count to delay school funding question

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Casey Smith
The Indiana State Board of Education approved a method to maintain funding for schools reopening virtually this fall after warnings of possible cuts from lawmakers last month.

News

Becoming less humid through the day Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Becoming less humid and dry Wednesday. Temperatures near normal for early September.

News

Local police officer, bystander recognized for saving man’s life

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
Local police officer, bystander recognized for saving man’s life

Latest News

News

16 News Now says ‘thank you’ and ‘farewell’ to Eric Walton

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Photojournalist and courtroom artist Eric Walton is retiring.

News

Saying thank you and farewell to Eric Walton

Updated: 16 hours ago
Saying thank you and farewell to Eric Walton

News

Principal calls for action after school’s second student death to gunfire in two weeks

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
Dr. Libby Wilson, principal of Muessel Elementary in South Bend, says she cannot believe she is having to say goodbye to yet another one of her students after losing a nine-year-old student in an accidental shooting just two weeks ago.

News

Congratulations Eric Walton

Updated: 16 hours ago
Congratulations Eric Walton

Forecast

Evening rain and thunder

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
WET EVENING... We could have used this a couple weeks ago, but we'll take it when we can get it, of course. I'm talking about rain. Everybody will get at least some rain, and the vast majority of us will get at least a quarter to half on inch...with some areas getting over an inch. A few spots could still see a lingering shower early Wednesday, but then we're dry through Saturday and probably Sunday. A slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm later Sunday, with showers possible on Labor Day. Then we're looking at very cool, and wet, period of weather for the rest of next week...

News

Man arrested after dangerous police chase

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police in Elkhart have arrested a man after a dangerous chase with police.