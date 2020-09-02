Advertisement

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg launches podcast

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is launching a podcast, the former mayor announced on Wednesday.

The new podcast will be called “The Deciding Decade” and will be released by iHeartMedia.

“We know that this, the first year of the 2020s, has been one of chaos and anguish,” Buttigieg said in the announcement video. “But I believe now is the beginning of America’s deciding decade, a time that will present leaders and all Americans with decisions that will shape life in this country for the rest of this century.”

His first guest will be former U.S. attorney Preet Bahara.

“In my new podcast, I’ll be talking to people from every field whose ideas and actions will shape the era that is about to begin,” Buttigieg said.

The first episode will be released next week on September 9 and will be released every Wednesday after that.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana

Indiana moves student count to delay school funding question

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Casey Smith
The Indiana State Board of Education approved a method to maintain funding for schools reopening virtually this fall after warnings of possible cuts from lawmakers last month.

News

Grilling tips for Labor Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
Chef Drew Sachau at Jesus Latin Grill & Tequila Bar gave us some grilling tips for the big holiday.

News

Becoming less humid through the day Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Becoming less humid and dry Wednesday. Temperatures near normal for early September.

News

Local police officer, bystander recognized for saving man’s life

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
Local police officer, bystander recognized for saving man’s life

Latest News

News

16 News Now says ‘thank you’ and ‘farewell’ to Eric Walton

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Photojournalist and courtroom artist Eric Walton is retiring.

News

Saying thank you and farewell to Eric Walton

Updated: 16 hours ago
Saying thank you and farewell to Eric Walton

News

Principal calls for action after school’s second student death to gunfire in two weeks

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
Dr. Libby Wilson, principal of Muessel Elementary in South Bend, says she cannot believe she is having to say goodbye to yet another one of her students after losing a nine-year-old student in an accidental shooting just two weeks ago.

News

Congratulations Eric Walton

Updated: 16 hours ago
Congratulations Eric Walton

Forecast

Evening rain and thunder

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
WET EVENING... We could have used this a couple weeks ago, but we'll take it when we can get it, of course. I'm talking about rain. Everybody will get at least some rain, and the vast majority of us will get at least a quarter to half on inch...with some areas getting over an inch. A few spots could still see a lingering shower early Wednesday, but then we're dry through Saturday and probably Sunday. A slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm later Sunday, with showers possible on Labor Day. Then we're looking at very cool, and wet, period of weather for the rest of next week...

News

Man arrested after dangerous police chase

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police in Elkhart have arrested a man after a dangerous chase with police.