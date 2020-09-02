Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg launches podcast

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is launching a podcast, the former mayor announced on Wednesday.

The new podcast will be called “The Deciding Decade” and will be released by iHeartMedia.

“We know that this, the first year of the 2020s, has been one of chaos and anguish,” Buttigieg said in the announcement video. “But I believe now is the beginning of America’s deciding decade, a time that will present leaders and all Americans with decisions that will shape life in this country for the rest of this century.”

His first guest will be former U.S. attorney Preet Bahara.

“In my new podcast, I’ll be talking to people from every field whose ideas and actions will shape the era that is about to begin,” Buttigieg said.

The first episode will be released next week on September 9 and will be released every Wednesday after that.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.