Drier air dominates for a while

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - DRIER AIR ARRIVES... That means some pretty nice weather, overall, for the next 3 days! Lots of sunshine and low humidity. It will be warm, but not too humid, on Thursday ahead of a cool front. That front could bring a shower in spots late in the afternoon, but it dries down and cools down again right behind it. Another chance for a shower or thunderstorm Sunday, with a shower possible on Labor Day. Most of Sunday and Monday will be dry and mild, though. Cooler air expected next week, along with times of light rain. **Caution** One of the 2 main computer models just flip flopped on the cool, wet, weather next week...showing warm and dry. Sometimes a model will flip back, and other times, it ends up being correct. So for now, I’ll stick with the cooler and wet weather for next week...

Tonight: Gorgeous this evening, then clear and cool overnight. Low: 59, Wind: Variable 2-4

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny...breezy and warm in the afternoon. I can’t rule out a brief shower in spots late in the day. High: 86, Wind: W 10-20

Thursday night: Clearing and even cooler. Low: 55

Friday: Tons of sunshine and very nice! High: 74

