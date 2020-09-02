Advertisement

Brian Kelly still has questions about NCAA granting players an extra year of eligibility

In a normal year, Division 1 football programs are allowed to have 85 scholarships on the roster
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There are so many hurdles Brian Kelly has to jump over in 2020 just to keep his players safe and get the season rolling but one NCAA ruling has Kelly thinking about the future as well.

A few weeks ago, the NCAA granted fall sports athletes an extra year of eligibility.

That means true freshman could play every game this season without losing a redshirt, and seniors could still play one more season of college football.

In a normal year, Division 1 football programs are allowed to have 85 scholarships on the roster. Obviously, this lets Kelly become more flexible with his roster but he still has many questions about what this means moving forward.

“The real trick to this is the next recruiting class and how the NCAA is going to allow you to manage your roster,” Kelly said. “Are they going to force you to go right back to 85 in 2021 or will they allow you to pare back from whatever that average number is, whatever that is? It will be interesting to see. We’re looking at all of the options and finding out where we may have to pare back and where we have to be careful looking at even ’21s and ’22s.”

Obviously a lot to consider but, right now, Kelly’s focus is getting the Fighting Irish prepared for the season opener against Duke on September 12th.

Just 10 days away.

