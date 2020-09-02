Becoming less humid through the day Wednesday

TODAY:

A humid start with high dew points and wake-up temperatures in the upper 60s. That sticky feel to the air will fade gradually through the afternoon as shower chances move to the east. A few sprinkles still possible, but we’re otherwise dry for your Wednesday. Mostly to partly cloudy skies. High temperatures near 80.

TONIGHT:

A comfortable evening. Lows in the low 60s. Mainly clear skies. Low levels of humidity.

TOMORROW:

A warm and dry day. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 80s. Late chance of showers possible overnight into Friday morning.

