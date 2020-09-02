Advertisement

Becoming less humid through the day Wednesday

Early rain chances end before sunrise
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TODAY:

A humid start with high dew points and wake-up temperatures in the upper 60s. That sticky feel to the air will fade gradually through the afternoon as shower chances move to the east. A few sprinkles still possible, but we’re otherwise dry for your Wednesday. Mostly to partly cloudy skies. High temperatures near 80.

TONIGHT:

A comfortable evening. Lows in the low 60s. Mainly clear skies. Low levels of humidity.

TOMORROW:

A warm and dry day. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 80s. Late chance of showers possible overnight into Friday morning.

Latest News

News

Local police officer, bystander recognized for saving man’s life

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
News

16 News Now says ‘thank you’ and ‘farewell’ to Eric Walton

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Photojournalist and courtroom artist Eric Walton is retiring.

News

Updated: 14 hours ago
News

Principal calls for action after school’s second student death to gunfire in two weeks

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
Dr. Libby Wilson, principal of Muessel Elementary in South Bend, says she cannot believe she is having to say goodbye to yet another one of her students after losing a nine-year-old student in an accidental shooting just two weeks ago.

News

Updated: 14 hours ago
Forecast

Evening rain and thunder

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
WET EVENING... We could have used this a couple weeks ago, but we'll take it when we can get it, of course. I'm talking about rain. Everybody will get at least some rain, and the vast majority of us will get at least a quarter to half on inch...with some areas getting over an inch. A few spots could still see a lingering shower early Wednesday, but then we're dry through Saturday and probably Sunday. A slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm later Sunday, with showers possible on Labor Day. Then we're looking at very cool, and wet, period of weather for the rest of next week...

News

Man arrested after dangerous police chase

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police in Elkhart have arrested a man after a dangerous chase with police.

News

Not ‘business as usual’ for local businesses that cater to Notre Dame football fans

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Instead of 80,000 spectators coming from all over the world this year’s game day crowd will consist of about 16,000 students faculty and staff who are already here and hunkered down for the academic year.

News

Parent’s Playbook: In-person classes continue in Knox

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
The Knox superintendent confirms several people in the district have tested positive for coronavirus, adding they continue to work closely with health officials for contact tracing and quarantine protocol.

News

Indiana State Police officer involved in Mishawaka crash

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It happened around Main Street and Battell Street in Mishawaka.