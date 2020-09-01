Wearing masks constantly causing “maskne” for some

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As wearing masks has now become a typical part of everyone’s day, some people may be experiencing what’s called maskne.

Maskne is just what it sounds like, acne caused by wearing a mask.

Anyone can get maskne, but those with acne-prone skin are especially likely.

A dermatology nurse practitioner with Beacon Medical Group says this type of acne is something they are used to seeing with athletes that wear a chin strap or with people who play a musical instrument, like the violin.

“We’ve had lots of patients coming in who have never had any acne problems in the past before, but they have also never had to deal with something constantly on their face. So, it’s a new thing to them,” Beacon Medical Group Dermatology Nurse Practitioner Evelin Keultjes said.

To protect yourself from maskne, it is important to wash any cloth masks and your face regularly.

If you are still experiencing issues, it may be time to see a dermatologist to help avoid future skin problems.

