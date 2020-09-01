Advertisement

Showers and non-severe thunderstorms from 1 to 6pm Tuesday

Much-needed rainfall arrives in Michiana
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TODAY:

A stationary front stalls out over Michiana Tuesday. We wake up mild in the middle 60s with slightly higher levels of humidity than yesterday. Thicker cloud cover looms overhead, but AM showers look unlikely. Into the afternoon and evening hours, we pick up better chances for rainfall. Calm winds most of the day with showers beginning after the noon hour. A few thunderstorms possible. Non-severe activity expected.

TONIGHT:

Lows in the middle 60s with thicker clouds and a light breeze. Few showers on and off, especially just before daybreak Wednesday.

TOMORROW:

Additional AM showers before we dry out for your Wednesday. Highs in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies. We’re gradually clearing out the could cover, moving towards a warm, sunny day on Thursday.

