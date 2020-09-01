Properly wearing a face mask

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A mask is a must-have when leaving the house these days.

But you might be wondering what type of mask provides the best protection?

According Cleveland Clinic, a recent study shows nearly all cloth mask types reduce expelled droplets.

However, the bandanna, knitted mask and neck fleece were least effective.

Connie Bryan, CEO & Founder of OnSite Health says far too many people are improperly wearing face masks.

She says it’s important to wear a mask with both your nose and mouth fully covered.

“If you don’t have your nose covered and I’m talking with somebody that perhaps has COVID, those droplets that have expelled can now go into my nose and cause me to be infected,” said Bryan.

It’s also important to be careful when taking off your mask.

“When you take it off, you should remove it using your fingers around the loops,” Bryan said. “Pull it off slowly, fold it so that the inside is now touching each other. And then you want to be careful because whatever’s on the outside of this mask could be on your hands.”

And after removing the mask, Bryan recommends washing your hands with warm water for at least 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer.