Principal calls for action after school’s second student death to gunfire in two weeks

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two students, who go to the same school, lost to gunfire in just two weeks.

The latest victim, seven-year-old Chrisyah Stephens, who was shot and killed while at another child’s birthday party Saturday night.

Dr. Libby Wilson, principal of Muessel Elementary in South Bend, says she cannot believe she is having to say goodbye to yet another one of her students after losing nine-year-old Tre’von Barnett in an accidental shooting two weeks ago.

“As you know, this is our second time going through this, which is just totally unbelievable for us,” Wilson says.

In an effort to help her students, Wilson says the school will be providing counseling for anyone who needs it.

Muessel Elementary will also have a social worker and behavior intervention specialist to help support the students who need it.

Wilson also says Chrisyah’s death has added another level of unpredictability this school year on top of the challenges they have faced during this pandemic.

“One of the things that I’ve always looked at is the family unit and how we can support our families, in particular during a pandemic,” Wilson says.

Although the death of both nine year old Tre’Von Barnett two weeks ago, and seven-year-old Chrisyah Stephens on Saturday, have been heartbreaking, Wilson says her focus is making sure the rest of her students don’t have to go through what already has happened one too many times.

“As a community, we all need to come together and make them feel secure and loved. We got to take action. We have to continue to talk, but also take action on how do we hold people responsible for doing these types of things to our babies,” Wilson says.

Police have yet to make an arrest in the death of Chrisyah Stephens. If you have any information, you are encouraged to call police or contact County Metro Homicide by calling 574-235-5009.

