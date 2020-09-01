Advertisement

Penn Harris Madison Schools vote in favor of return to in-person learning plan

By Carly Miller
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Penn Harris Madison Schools will soon start a return to in-person learning after a unanimous vote by the school board Monday evening.

“We are confident that we can provide a safe, positive environment for our students, faculty and staff,” Superintendent Dr. Jerry Thacker said.

On September 14, kindergarten through third grade will have the option of returning to in-person learning or to continue virtually.

In-person instruction will start 30 minutes later than virtual instruction, so teachers can interact with their virtual students at the beginning of the day.

Grades 4-12 will remain completely virtual that week.

On September 21st, fourth and fifth grade will have the option of each type of instruction, with the same 30 minute delay for in-person learning start times.

At this point, grades 6-12 will have the option of a hybrid learning model or remaining completely virtual.

What will that hybrid learning model look like?

On Mondays, everyone will be virtual.

On Tuesdays and Wednesday’s, half of students will have in-person learning, and the other half will be virtual.

On Thursdays and Fridays, those groups will flip roles, and all of this will be based on the student’s last name.

For families with different last names in one household, principals will work to have those students all go to school on the same days.

“It was a good outcome, and it gets our kids back at least some of the time. I have a high schooler, so some of the time in the class, and the kindergartners and younger kids back earlier. So, we are happy about that,” Return to Learn Parent Committee member Bryan Jones said.

Although not everyone at tonight’s meeting thought students should return to in-person learning, ultimately, the plan stands for now.

“If we needed to make a different decision because something extremely dramatic occurred, I’m sure we would revisit that,” Thacker said.

The school corporation says information will be sent out to families Tuesday with a questionnaire where parents can choose the learning method they prefer.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Family of seven-year-old shot and killed speaks out

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
Family of seven-year-old Chrisyah Stephens speak out for the very first time two days after she was killed in a drive-by shooting, while standing outside at another child's birthday party.

News

Parent’s Playbook: Local childcare centers remaining open during the pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
Growing Kids Learning Centers and Starz Academy have created stringent health and safety protocol during the pandemic.

Forecast

Another nice evening

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
BIG CHANGES COMING... Well, if you've been watching our 16 day outlook, you might remember that I started talking about the coming highs in the 60s earlier last week. And now, that cool weather is showing up in the 10 day forecast, as you can see after Labor Day. No, we're not talking about frost, it's way too early for that, but we are talking about lows in the upper 40s. None of these numbers would be a record, but it is well below normal for this time of the year. As for rain, a slow moving front brings us a chance for showers and t'showers Tuesday and Wednesday...with some additional chances next week...

News

City leaders react to shooting death of 7-year-old Chrisyah Stephens

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
City of South Bend leaders are speaking out after the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl on Saturday.

Latest News

Indiana

Michigan City burglary investigation leads to stolen police car

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police arrested a burglary suspect who they say attempted to flee the scene using the arresting officer’s police car.

Indiana

Traffic alert for Fulton County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
US 31 is down to one lane in each direction between State Road 25 and County Road West, 1500 North.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: New piece of equipment helps protect caregivers

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The sickest COVID patients sometimes need to rely on ventilation to breathe. For those on the frontline, caring for a patient can be risky.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

South Bend sees two shootings over the weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
South Bend saw a shooting around the same time on both Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

News

’Move More Challenge’ encourages people to stay active

Updated: 7 hours ago
During the month of September, Goshen Health is challenging the community to be more active with a move more challenge.