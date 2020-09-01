Parent’s Playbook: In-person classes continue in Knox

KNOX, Ind. (WNDU) -

Knox Community Schools is nearly four weeks into in-person classes for the 2020-2021 school year, one marked by the enduring coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s been a ton of challenges, but I feel that we, as a team and as a school, have done a great job of preparing our students, our community, our parents,” remarked Principal Jake Skelly at Knox Middle School.

Classes at the middle school have staggered dismissals. Plus the hallways are split like two-lane hallways. Both initiatives promote social distancing in order to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission.

“We, generally, have been sending home any sick kids just to be safe,” said nurse LuAnn Matt.

Superintendent Dr. William Reichhart confirms the district has had several positive cases between students and staff or faculty. The local board of health advised him not to disclose the specific case numbers, for HIPAA reasons.

“But overall, we’ve been able to work with our local board of health. We’ve been able to go through those issues, trying to contact trace back and then quarantine those students who may have been in close contact with that person,” said Reichhart.

He added there have been instances in which teachers have had to quarantine due to their being exposed to ill family members.

“That means I have to quarantine teachers and students,” Reichhart explained. “To find substitute teachers right now for up to two weeks - because they have to quarantine usually for 10 days - that’s been challenging, to be honest with you. There just isn’t a lot of substitute teachers out there that can help us out.”

Another challenge has been teachers acclimating to live, virtual learning - an option that is being used by approximately 450 students across the district right now. Reichhart intends to increase professional development in eLearning.

But for those students who are learning in class, the superintendent is proud of how closely they are following the rules.

“I can’t say enough about the kids who are just simply wearing their masks, not an issue whatsoever,” Reichhart said.

