One killed in single vehicle crash in Cass County, Michigan

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Deputies are investigating a deadly overnight crash in Cass County, Michigan.

The vehicle was traveling on Brownsville Street in Jefferson Township when it lost control and rolled over several times just before midnight.

One person died from the crash.

Officials say speed appears to be a factor, but it is unknown if alcohol or drugs played a role.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.