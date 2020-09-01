Advertisement

Notre Dame football players heightened their awareness once campus moved to online learning

Kelly says his football team has been taking the pandemic very seriously, especially under his watch when they stepped foot on campus back in June
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tuesday was the first time the media was able to talk with Brian Kelly after the two week campus shut down, and Kelly says his team became much more aware of their surroundings so they could continue to practice.

Make no mistake, Kelly says his football team has been taking the pandemic very seriously, especially under his watch when they stepped foot on campus back in June.

But once the university made the move to online learning, Kelly says it was a “wake up call” for his team to not only do the right thing and wear a mask and practice physical distancing, but to surround themselves with people who are also taking the pandemic just as seriously.

“I think what they learned more than anything else was how to navigate through a pandemic, and if you want to play football, these are the precautions you need to take on a day to day basis,” Kelly said. “I think when the students came into campus, I think it just heightened their awareness because they became more vulnerable to either being in a COVID situation or a close contact and being a part of contact tracing.”

Several players, including quarterback Ian Book, called for peer accountability after Notre Dame went virtual.

Book did that because he says he doesn’t want to go back home. He wants to play football.

