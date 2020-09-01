Advertisement

New ‘900 JCKSN’ condos starting construction near downtown Elkhart


This is what designers expect the condos to look like once they're completed.(Portage Place Developments LLC)
By Jack Springgate
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Happening now, work is underway for a new condo development in Elkhart, right on the St. Joseph River.

The development, named 900 JCKSN, doesn’t look like much yet because crews are just starting to break ground.

This marks the beginning of an eleven-month construction project for the 12 condo units.

Not only will the building offer a shoreline view of the St. Joseph River, but it’s also located just minutes from downtown and Elkhart’s expanding River District.

“Elkhart having downtown residential housing is every city’s hope and dream. It’s just really exciting to have this project be an addition to what has just recently opened and is under construction,” said River District Implementation Lead Shelley Moore.

Units are expected to be open to owners starting in late Aug. 2021.

