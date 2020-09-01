Advertisement

Mishawaka police investigating fatal crash

(WLUC Graphic on MGN Image) (WLUC)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman is dead after a rollover crash in Mishawaka.

This happened Sunday night around 200 East Catalpa Street.

When officers arrived they found a GMC Yukon on its drivers side with two people inside.

The driver 43-year-old Jennifer Clover died on scene.

And the passenger was taken to the hospital. No word on their condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mishawaka police.

