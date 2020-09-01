Mishawaka police investigating fatal crash

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman is dead after a rollover crash in Mishawaka.

This happened Sunday night around 200 East Catalpa Street.

When officers arrived they found a GMC Yukon on its drivers side with two people inside.

The driver 43-year-old Jennifer Clover died on scene.

And the passenger was taken to the hospital. No word on their condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mishawaka police.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.