Michigan sees 718 new coronavirus cases, 15* deaths

Michigan coronavirus
Michigan coronavirus(WLUC/MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 15* more coronavirus deaths and 718 new cases on Tuesday.

*The deaths announced Tuesday includes 8 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. See cumulative data page for more information.

There have been at least 6,495 deaths and 103,186 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Monday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 451 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 21 more coronavirus deaths, 799 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today includes 7 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Friday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 741 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 16 more coronavirus deaths, 758 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today include 15 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 761 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 70 (+0) deaths and 1,441 (+11) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 16 (+0) deaths and 412 (+1) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 11 (+0) deaths and 596 (+2) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

