Michigan family suing nursing home over not wearing masks

Mich. (WNDU) - A Michigan family is suing a nursing home after they found out employees were not wearing masks.

Sixty-eight-year-old Wanda Parker told her son that employees were not wearing masks.

Later, he got a call from the nursing home saying his mother had tested positive for coronavirus.

Employees say they were banned from wearing masks because their boss thought it would scare patients.

Some workers also told their boss they were experiencing symptoms but were told to continue working.

“In order for me to be around my mother I have to wear this mask. You cant wear it and she snatched it off my face and threw it in the trash. She sent one girl home. About 40 minutes later she sent another girl home, both because they refused to take their masks off.”

According to the state, 47 patients and 16 workers got sick, with 19 patients dying.

