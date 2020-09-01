Medical Moment: Battling depression during the pandemic

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As if the coronavirus crisis isn’t tough enough, the psychological toll of the pandemic is just as bad.

New ways researchers are trying to tackle depression without drugs, next in the Medical Moment.

The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a crisis within a crisis—a mental health emergency.

Compared to a 2018 survey, adults in the US are now eight times more likely to feel serious mental distress.

As Martie Salt reports, researchers are taking a hard look at what works and what doesn’t when it comes to helping those suffering from depression and anxiety.

Artificial intelligence may also soon play a critical role in choosing which depression therapy is best for patients.

Researchers at UT Southwestern have developed a computer that can accurately predict whether an antidepressant will work based on a patient’s brain activity.

