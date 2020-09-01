Advertisement

Medical Moment: Battling depression during the pandemic

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As if the coronavirus crisis isn’t tough enough, the psychological toll of the pandemic is just as bad.

New ways researchers are trying to tackle depression without drugs, next in the Medical Moment.

The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a crisis within a crisis—a mental health emergency.

Compared to a 2018 survey, adults in the US are now eight times more likely to feel serious mental distress.

As Martie Salt reports, researchers are taking a hard look at what works and what doesn’t when it comes to helping those suffering from depression and anxiety.

Artificial intelligence may also soon play a critical role in choosing which depression therapy is best for patients.

Researchers at UT Southwestern have developed a computer that can accurately predict whether an antidepressant will work based on a patient’s brain activity.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man arrested after dangerous police chase

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police in Elkhart have arrested a man after a dangerous chase with police.

News

Not ‘business as usual’ for local businesses that cater to Notre Dame football fans

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Instead of 80,000 spectators coming from all over the world this year’s game day crowd will consist of about 16,000 students faculty and staff who are already here and hunkered down for the academic year.

News

Parent’s Playbook: In-person classes continue in Knox

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
The Knox superintendent confirms several people in the district have tested positive for coronavirus, adding they continue to work closely with health officials for contact tracing and quarantine protocol.

News

Indiana State Police officer involved in Mishawaka crash

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
It happened around Main Street and Battell Street in Mishawaka.

Latest News

News

Wearing masks constantly causing “maskne” for some

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Carly Miller
As wearing masks has now become a typical part of everyone’s day, some people may be experiencing what’s called maskne.

Alert Bar

Issue with cable boxes affecting viewers

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
If you watch WNDU via Comcast and are not receiving our station please reset your cable box to correct the problem.

Michigan

Michigan family suing nursing home over not wearing masks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Sixty-eight-year-old Wanda Parker told her son that employees were not wearing masks.

Indiana

Indiana family searches for missing woman

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A family in Alexandria, Indiana is looking for answers after their sister went missing in Colorado.

News

High need for blood donors amid pandemic, headed into holiday weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
The South Bend Medical Foundation is in high need of blood donors in light of the pandemic and the upcoming holiday weekend.

Michigan

Michigan sees 718 new coronavirus cases, 15* deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been at least 6,495 deaths and 103,186 confirmed cases throughout the state.