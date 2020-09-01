Man arrested after dangerous police chase

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Elkhart have arrested a man after a dangerous chase with police.

Officers were originally called to a hit and run accident with injuries just after 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

While en route, an officer saw a Jeep Compass driving away from the accident, running stop signs.

After a brief chase, in which the driver hit several vehicles, the driver eventually fled on foot before officers were able to catch him.

The jeep was stolen out of Mishawaka.

Justin Burnett, 34, of Elkhart was arrested for possession of stolen vehicle and possession of meth, among other charges.

