Kelly says Notre Dame is not losing home field advantage even with less fans on game day

Notre Dame will have only students, faculty and staff, and families of players in the stands
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, Notre Dame announced that on game days Notre Dame Stadium would be at 20 percent capacity, which equates to about 15,000 fans.

While the stands will not be as packed, Brian Kelly believes the Irish will still have a home field advantage on Saturdays.

Notre Dame has played quite well at home over the last two seasons. The Fighting Irish have won 18 straight games in the House that Rockne Built, which is the third longest home winning streak in program history.

Kelly says the home field advantage, ultimately, comes down to his players. He’s confident they will still be able to provide an electric atmosphere on game days.

“It’s still going to provide a home field advantage regardless,” Kelly said. “You still have to come on a plane. You still have to come to South Bend. You still have to come into our stadium regardless if there are 79,000 or whether there are 18,000. Our students are going to provide that and what they don’t provide, we are going to make sure that everybody is reminded of what that stadium sounds like when Notre Dame is full.”

Notre Dame will have only students, faculty and staff, and families of players in the stands.

As for families being able to see the players, Kelly says they will be able to meet up after games. Anything beforehand is still being discussed with Notre Dame’s medical officials.

